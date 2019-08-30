CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11)-The rivalry between Floyd Central and Our Lady of Providence has just two games left. This year, a final appearance at Providence. Next year, at Floyd Central. Then, the end of a fierce rivalry as the game series ends.

Floyd Central vs. Our Lady of Providence Kent Spencer with Providene volleyball team at HSGT Ella Unruh can sing. Surprisingly, so can WHAS11's Kent Spencer. Their sing-off was a highlight of Friday's Game of the Week HS GameTime show!

That final chapter of a heated rivalry explains why voters pushed this game to the top of the HS Gametime game of the week poll.

Tailgaters on both sides were cheering their teams during HS Gametime on WHAS.

