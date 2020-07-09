Former Kentucky basketball player Dwight Anderson dies

Dwight Anderson has died at the age of 61. Anderson earned the nickname “The Blur” because of his speed on the court.

The Dayton, Ohio, native began his college career under coach Joe B. Hall at Kentucky. He transferred after 1 1/2 seasons to the University of Southern California. Anderson earned All-Pac-10 first-team honors and was an All-American honorable mention for the Trojans.

He is remembered by USC fans for a behind-the-backboard shot against Washington in March 1982 at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. The Montgomery County coroner’s office says Anderson died Saturday at his home in Dayton.

The cause was not immediately known and autopsy results are pending.