LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Sunday afternoon WHAS11 had a special visit before Monday’s UofL football game.



The Amway Coaches’ Trophy was in the house and will be at Cardinal Stadium Monday in the tailgate area before the game for fans to see and take pictures.



The trophy has been given out since 1986 to the top team in the final coaches’ poll--and like each national champion, each trophy has its own characteristics.

"Something unique about it: this trophy is kept by the national champion each year. A new one is made each year for the national champion. Waterford makes the trophy. It's around $30,000 and it's a little bit different each year. This year the laces are a little different, so they just make it one-of-a-kind each year for the national champion,” said Coaches Trophy Spokesperson Jordan Dunlap.

Louisville kicks off against #9-ranked Notre Dame Monday night at 8:00 at Cardinal Stadium.