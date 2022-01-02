Chuck Crabb has been the public address announcer for Indiana University basketball games since 1977.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Hoosier fans will be hearing a new voice at Indiana University games for first time in 45 years.

Long-time IU staff member Chuck Crabb announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 31, concluding an IU Athletics career that stretched nearly five decades. Crabb has been the public address voice of IU basketball since 1977.

He graduated from IU in 1973 and filled many roles over parts of the post five decades.

Most recently, the Brazil, Indiana native served as the associate athletic director for facilities.

When Crabb replaced Bert Laws as the PA voice for both football and men's basketball in 1977, he became an integral part of the IU game day environment.

He also announced for women's basketball, track and soccer at IU, and served in other support roles at both the 1984 and 1996 Olympics, as well as announcing for both 1994 and 1999 World Cup soccer tournaments in the U.S.

Crabb was honored with the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal in 2020, and was a 2010 recipient of the IU Foundation President's Award, and a 2006 recipient of the Jerry F. Tardy Pride of Indiana Award.