LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The UofL Women are ACC champions once again! No. 5 Louisville beat Boston College 68-48 and clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title at the KFC Yum! Center Thursday night.

The Cardinals claimed the program’s first outright regular-season title since winning Conference USA in 2001.

Kylee Shook matched a season-high with 18 points and added 10 rebounds, marking her 10th double-double of the season. Jazmine Jones scores 17 points and Yacine Diop added another 13 for the Cards. UofL shot 61% from the floor in the second half.

"These kids have been unbelievable. It just shows the character and the fight that they have," coach Jeff Walz said. "I am so pleased with how the seniors came out tonight."

The Eagles, who had their five-game winning streak get snapped, were led by Tyler Soule’s 11 points. Boston College drops to 17-11 and 10-7 in league play.

Louisville improves to 26-3 for the year. The Cardinals will play Virginia Tech on Sunday, March 1 at 12 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

