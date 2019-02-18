NEW YORK (AP) - Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday's poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Duke replaced Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1 but fell to fifth after Saturday's loss at Kentucky.

Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia and John Calipari's Wildcats.

Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

LSU made the week's biggest jump, climbing six spots to No. 13 after last week's win at Kentucky. Kansas State fell five spots to No. 23 for the biggest slide.

Louisville did drop to No. 18.

No new teams joined the Top 25 for the first time this season.