Rick Pitino offers to play UK after Ohio State drops out of Saturday game due to COVID

Former UofL head coach Rick Pitino has found himself in a similar situation with Iona College - and offered to play the Wildcats Saturday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One thing is for sure: the University of Kentucky men's basketball team is heading to Las Vegas for a game on Saturday. The question right now is, who will they play?

Thursday, the UK Athletics program announced that the Wildcats' scheduled opponents, the Ohio State Buckeyes, would not be able to play in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The university said it will work with CBS Sports Classic to find a new opponent.

"Still planning on a game this Saturday. See you soon, Vegas," said a post from the Kentucky Men's Basketball Twitter account.

Former University of Louisville coach and current Iona College head coach Rick Pitino appears to be in a similar situation.

Thursday afternoon, he asked on Twitter if any team would be interested in playing Iona on Saturday in the "world's most famous arena." Iona was scheduled to play Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the Pirates had to drop out of the game due to the virus, according to a statement from the university.

Pitino also reached out to his formal rival UK with a playful tweet.

.@KentuckyMBB if you need an opponent Saturday, we travel 😀 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 16, 2021

"@KentuckyMBB if you need an opponent Saturday, we travel," he said.

UCLA is currently scheduled to play North Carolina at the other CBS Sports Classic game Saturday afternoon, but the Bruins have already canceled one game this week due to "COVID-19 protocols." This time, the UCLA/UNC game is still on for noon.

According to a report from the Athletic, several college basketball teams are canceling or postponing games due to COVID-19. Outbreaks have also been reported in the NFL, NHL and NBA.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.