NEW YORK (AP) - Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll for the first time nearly six years.



The Lady Bears (17-1) ascended to the top spot after then-No. 1 Notre Dame lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday. Baylor, which received 24 of 28 first-place votes Monday from a national media panel, last was No. 1 in the final poll of the 2012-13 season. The team was the top choice among voters for the final 11 weeks of that season.



The Fighting Irish fell to fifth, with UConn, Louisville and Oregon following Baylor.



Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Stanford, Oregon State and Marquette rounded out the top 10. The Wolfpack are the only undefeated team left in Division I basketball.



BYU entered the poll at No. 25 while Missouri fell out. It's the Cougars first ranking since February 2012.

