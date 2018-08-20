The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: It’s been a busy day when it comes to concert announcements. Hip hop star Travis Scott announces his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” Tour. The show is slated as a show unlike anything done before and unlikely to be topped with the artist’s explosive and wild performances. The tour will kick off in Baltimore, Maryland on November 8th. Several days later he will make a stop in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday, November 19th.
The tour is the same name of his third album, ASTROWORLD. Scott's album earned the second highest debut of the year on the Billboard Top 200.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24th at 10a for the Louisville show.
Also, did you know that he was giving away $100,000 to fans? Travis uses his platform to give back to fans and he actually handed out $100,000 on his Cash App. He calls it transferring his blessing to others.
Here’s Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Tour schedule:
Thursday, November 8, 2018 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Friday, November 9, 2018 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Monday, November 12, 2018 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Monday, November 19, 2018 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, November 24, 2018 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Sunday, November 25, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Thursday, November 29, 2018 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Friday, November 30, 2018 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
Saturday, December 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sunday, December 2, 2018 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, December 6, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Saturday, December 8, 2018 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Sunday, December 9, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Monday, December 10, 2018 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Saturday, December 15, 2018 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum