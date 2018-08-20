The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: It’s been a busy day when it comes to concert announcements. Hip hop star Travis Scott announces his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” Tour. The show is slated as a show unlike anything done before and unlikely to be topped with the artist’s explosive and wild performances. The tour will kick off in Baltimore, Maryland on November 8th. Several days later he will make a stop in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday, November 19th.

The tour is the same name of his third album, ASTROWORLD. Scott's album earned the second highest debut of the year on the Billboard Top 200.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24th at 10a for the Louisville show.

Also, did you know that he was giving away $100,000 to fans? Travis uses his platform to give back to fans and he actually handed out $100,000 on his Cash App. He calls it transferring his blessing to others.

Here’s Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Tour schedule:

Thursday, November 8, 2018 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Friday, November 9, 2018 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Monday, November 12, 2018 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Monday, November 19, 2018 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Friday, November 30, 2018 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Saturday, December 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, December 2, 2018 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Saturday, December 8, 2018 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Sunday, December 9, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Monday, December 10, 2018 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

© 2018 WHAS-TV