No, Kelly Craft's campaign ad targeting 'wokeness' in schools doesn't hold weight

Kelly Craft takes direct aim at the Kentucky Department of Education and what she views as a harmful influence on what kids are learning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The campaign ad from Kentucky GOP candidate for governor Kelly Craft has caused quite a stir in its time on the airwaves.

Craft takes direct aim at the Kentucky Department of Education and what she views as a harmful influence on what kids are learning.

The ad shows what she describes as "woke bureaucrats" coming into Kentucky schools and teaching them Critical Race Theory (CRT).

While it's not uncommon for campaign ads to stretch the truth when making promises to the public, this specific one has raised significant questions.

The claim:

Critical Race Theory is being taught to young students in Kentucky public school classrooms and libraries.

Our sources:

Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass

Bullitt County Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon

The answer:

"Critical Race Theory is a graduate level or a legal theory that looks at the reasons that racism exists in society, even though laws prohibit it. It's not something that's taught in public schools...unless there is a dual credit class or class connected to college coursework," Glass said. "It doesn't appear in our state standards."

Bacon echoed Glass' point.

"What we saw in that...is absolutely 100%, not even close to what the reality is in our classrooms across the Commonwealth," Bacon said.

So this claim doesn't hold any weight.

Craft also claimed in her ad that if she becomes governor she will "dismantle the Department of Education and start fresh."

The Claim:

Kentucky's governor has the power to clean house in the state Department of Education.

The Source:

Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass

The Answer:

Glass confirmed per state statute, his position is selected by the State Board of Education.

Board members are appointed by the governor.

While this does mean the governor has influence on the decision, that's not to be confused with final say.

"At no point does the governor have the authority to terminate a commissioner or to dismantle a Department of Education," Glass said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.