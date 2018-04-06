LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Liberty Foundation’s 2018 Salute to Veterans tour will be making a stop at the Clark County Airport June 9-10. The Madras Maiden, one of only 12 B-17 Flying Fortresses still flying today, will be taking WWII veterans and the public on flights throughout the weekend.

One of the WWII veterans participating this weekend is Tech Sergeant Lee Hutchinson. Hutchinson, now 92, was a radio operator and gunner on a B-17 during the war. Drafted out of high school into the 8th Army Air Corps and based in Eye, England, Hutchinson flew 20 missions over Europe before he was 20-years-old. You can view our full interview with Tech Sergeant Lee Hutchinson here:

Doing the flying this weekend is John Hess, a volunteer pilot with the Liberty Foundation. The Liberty Foundation’s mission is to honor our veterans and to educate the public by offering them the experience of flying in a restored WWII-era bomber. Hess says he has to pinch himself every time he goes up in the B-17 and hopes members of the public will take advantage of this rare opportunity. You can view our full interview with Pilot John Hess here:

The Liberty Foundation’s 2018 Salute to Veterans event will take place at the Clark County Airport from 10am-5pm Saturday June 9 and Sunday June 10. The public may take a ground tour of the restored B-17 for free, though donations are appreciated. Flights in the B-17 are available for $450 and last about 30 minutes. Those interested in reserving a spot on a flight are asked to contact the Liberty Foundation’s Scott Maher at (918) 340-0243 or at smaher@libertyfoundation.org.

For more information visit LibertyFoundation.org.

Clark County Airport is located at 6005 Propeller Lane, Sellersburg, Indiana, 47172.

