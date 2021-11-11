Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani declared dead after critically injured during crowd surge, family confirms

The Texas A&M student is the ninth victim to die in connection with the incident from Friday night’s Travis Scott concert at NRG Park.

HOUSTON — Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani has died as a result of the injuries she suffered during the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, her family confirmed at an emotional news conference.

Attorneys for her family said the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"She was like an angel for us.” Bharti's father Sunny said as his wife and other family members sobbed and held hands behind him.

"Bharti is love," said her mother, who was overcome by grief.

They say Bharti was the backbone of the family and had a very bright future ahead of her.

The young Aggie went to the festival with her sister Namrata and a cousin — her first concert ever — but they got separated during the crowd surge.

“She was always looking out for me," Namrata said. "The last thing she said to me was, 'Are you okay?'"

When the they found Bharti, she was badly after being trampled and remained in ICU fighting for her life for several days

The family will donate Bharti's organs in order to help others and plans to establish a foundation established in her name.

“Please make sure that she gets the justice – and I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this," Sunny said.

She was one of three people still hospitalized as a result of the Astroworld tragedy.

One of them also includes 9 year-old Ezra Blount who went to the festival with his father.

HPD updated its investigation yesterday..

Saying, among other things, that the production team and Travis Scott had ultimate authority for stopping the event after they were informed by officers that fans were in distress.

Scott’s attorney has told multiple publications that any finger-pointing should stop as the investigation continues.

