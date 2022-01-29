'Their service will live on through us' | Indiana police agencies honor deputies killed in crash

"Our heart bleeds for [their] heartache and sorrow," one sheriff said after two Carroll County deputies were killed in a crash on Saturday.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Law enforcement organizations from every corner of the state are offering their condolences to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the families of two deputies who died in a crash in central Indiana on Saturday.

Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were on their way to help with a police chase when Rainey's car left the road and struck a utility pole on State Road 26 in Sedalia.

Indiana State Police said they were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 1:30 a.m. Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash and Northcutt was on a ride-along but not on duty.

The Indiana State Police Alliance said Deputy Rainey is survived by his wife and kids.

Today we mourn the loss of Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy, Noah Rainey. He is survived by his wife and kids. May God be... Posted by Indiana State Police Alliance on Saturday, January 29, 2022

In the wake of the crash, the deputies' families and the sheriff's office have received an outpouring of support from area law enforcement, who took to social media to offer their condolences and to honor Rainey and Northcutt.

The thoughts and prayers of the @IndStatePolice family are with the families of Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and Carroll County Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt; the Carroll County Sherrif’s Department, friends and community as they mourn their loss. pic.twitter.com/JJNJjfoR9a — Capt. Ron Galaviz (@ISPChiefPIO) January 29, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office, along with the coworkers, friends, and family of Deputy Noah Rainey and Correction Officer Dane Northcutt who died earlier this morning in a vehicle crash. #AlwaysRemember #CarrollCounty pic.twitter.com/DG4C39ofit — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 29, 2022

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly shared the following statement:

"We lost two brothers this morning. I ask for our community to wrap their arms around the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. Please pray for our first responders and for the families of these 2 men. Our Chaplains were on scene with us and will continue to be available throughout this process. May Deputy Rainey and Officer Northcutt rest in eternal peace."

The Carmel Police Department posted on Facebook saying the deputies will never be forgotten and "their service will live on through us."

We stand with our family at the Carroll County Sheriff's Department (IN), as we mourne the loss of Deputy Rainey, who... Posted by Carmel Police Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen shared a statement saying his office will stand with Carroll County, offering whatever they may need while they grieve.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the fallen Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcut. Our heart bleeds for [their] heartache and sorrow. Navigating this journey over the next several days, months, years, will be one of the hardest that some have ever gone through. From one brown family to another, we will stand by Carroll County for whatever they may need during this heart-breaking time. Please join us in prayer as we pray to God for some peace and guidance for the families, friends, Sheriff’s Office, and the Carroll County Community."

Sheriff Nielsen provided the following statement this morning in reference to the tragic incident involving the Carroll... Posted by Boone County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 29, 2022

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was among Indiana police agencies offering their condolences.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office wrote, "We share the grief of the entire Carroll County Sheriff’s Office this morning. Our prayers are with both Deputy Rainey and Deputy Northcutt’s families and friends."

We share the grief of the entire Carroll County Sheriff’s Office this morning. Our prayers are with both Deputy Rainey and Deputy Northcutt’s families and friends. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office (IN) on Saturday, January 29, 2022

The Avon Police Department also posted to share its condolences with Rainey and Northcutt's friends and families.

In the early morning hours of today, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Indiana suffered a terrible loss as Deputy Noah... Posted by Avon Indiana Police Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department offered their condolences and said their prayers are with the deputies' families and "all who knew and loved them."

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department would like to express our sympathy and offer our condolences on the passing... Posted by Danville Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

The news of the deputies' deaths traveled far beyond central Indiana. In fact, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in southern Indiana wrote a message on Facebook sharing its office's condolences.

"On behalf of Sheriff Dave Thomas and everyone at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, we are extremely saddened by the loss of Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt. Our condolences and prayers go out to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the families of these two fallen deputies."

On behalf of Sheriff Dave Thomas and everyone at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, we are extremely saddened by the... Posted by Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Another southern Indiana sheriff's office similarly posted to social media in the wake of the deputies' deaths.

"God speed, we will take it from here," the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a post.

Sheriff Jerry D. Goodin and staff sending thoughts and prayers to the family and work family, as well as the family of Deputy Jail Officer Northcutt. God speed, we will take it from here. Posted by Scott County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Some other police agencies that posted on social media include the Tipton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Our hearts go out to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time after losing two of their own. The department and families will be in our thoughts and prayers. #tiptonpd ⚫️🔵⚫️ Posted by Tipton Police Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the Carroll County Sheriff’s... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 29, 2022