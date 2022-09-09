A 2016 Ford Police Interceptor sedan that was recently taken out of service will go to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A decommissioned Columbus Police Department patrol vehicle will be going to Kentucky to help a sheriff's office that lost a car in the historic July flooding.

An image of the recovered Perry County car shows the damage to the interior after it was caught up in floodwaters.

The Columbus Police Department learned of Perry County's need for a new car thanks to a city employee that talked with a friend with ties to the flood-damaged community.

“We are blessed to be able to assist a fellow law enforcement department in need," said Columbus Police Chief Michael Richardson.