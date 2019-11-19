Today, Gov.-elect Andy Beshear and future First Lady Britainy Beshear welcomed all Kentucky children to participate in a poster contest that celebrates the gubernatorial inauguration theme "Team Kentucky."

With support from their parents, guardians and teachers, school-age children 6-17 are asked to imagine all Kentuckians working together to accomplish common goals that help all Kentucky families and, as a member of this team, draw a picture of the goal they want their team to accomplish.

The Beshears said via press release, building a bigger and brighter state for all Kentucky children is a priority for the incoming administration and the contest is an opportunity to learn more about the goals they want to see accomplished.

“The voices of Kentucky children are a part of our inaugural celebration,” said Mrs. Beshear. “We welcome and encourage them to dream big and think about achieving goals that may help their school, community or state. We want to see what they think we can accomplish together as one team.”

“I appreciate Britainy making Kentucky children a focal point of the inauguration,” Beshear said. “As we transition government, it is a perfect time to talk with our children about the common values we share as Kentuckians. We need to talk more about what unites us, not what divides us.”

A panel, including Mrs. Beshear, will judge entries anonymously and select one winner from each age category, ages 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17. Two additional overall winners will be selected for having the most colorful and most creative poster.

The five winners and their families, along with school representatives, will be invited to the Capitol Dec. 10, 2019, where the Beshears will recognize them as part of the inaugural celebration. The winning artwork will also be framed and on display in the Capitol during this time.

Posters should be submitted, unframed on paper no larger than 12 x 16 inches and include a completed entry form (Word or PDF) and attached to the back of the poster. All entries can be postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, and mailed to:

The Kentucky State Capitol

Attn: Geri Grigsby

700 Capitol Ave., Suite 118

Frankfort, KY. 40601

For a complete list of contest rules and additional information, click here.

