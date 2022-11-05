Rep. Savannah Maddox launches bid for Kentucky governor

Her entry into the race ensures that Republicans will have choices between a traditional brand of conservativism and those who have libertarian-leaning principles.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — State Rep. Savannah Maddox entered the 2023 Republican primary for governor on Monday evening, portraying herself as an “authentic conservative" who resisted COVID-19 restrictions from the beginning in an effort to outflank her GOP rivals.

Her entry into the race ensures that Kentucky Republicans will have choices between a traditional brand of conservativism and candidates like Maddox from the party's far right who espouse libertarian-leaning principles.

Maddox criticized Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and “moderate Republicans” alike as she announced her candidacy in a spirited speech to supporters in northern Kentucky — her home territory and a key battleground in any GOP primary. She didn't mention her GOP rivals by name, but her combative comments ran counter to pleas from within her party to avoid criticizing fellow Republicans amid fears that the primary could turn into a slugfest.

“We are going to give the citizens of Kentucky a real choice in this primary," Maddox said. "We can maintain the status quo of being disappointed by moderate Republicans who straddle the fence. Or we can choose an authentic conservative who has a proven track record of fighting every day for our freedoms.”

Maddox said she was an early, outspoken opponent of restrictions that the governor imposed to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. She condemned the closing of businesses and schools and mask-wearing mandates.

“I have led from the front in resisting COVID tyranny from the very beginning,” she said.

Beshear, who is seeking a second term next year, maintains that his aggressive approach saved lives. His restrictions were in place mostly when COVID-19 vaccines were not available or not yet widely distributed — though the GOP-led legislature later severely limited his ability to respond when virus cases surged again. Beshear says his actions reflected guidance from the White House coronavirus task force when Republican Donald Trump was president.

This year, Maddox unsuccessfully pushed for legislation that would have barred employers, including in the private sector, from requiring their employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

State Democratic Chair Colmon Elridge responded Monday that Maddox “declared war on the health, safety and wellbeing of Kentuckians in an attempt to score political points.”

“Her entrance into the race ensures the year-long Republican primary will be even nastier, more extreme and more expensive,” he added in a statement.

In announcing her candidacy, Maddox touted her staunch opposition to abortion and support for gun-ownership rights. In 2019, she successfully championed legislation to allow legal gun owners in Kentucky to carry a concealed handgun without a separate permit or training.

She also set out libertarian-leaning themes.

“I believe that Kentuckians, by and large, are God-fearing people, who just want to live a peaceable, prosperous life in which they are free from undue interference from their government,” she said.

“Protecting your constitutional rights and liberties trumps all other interests and institutions,” she added.

The governor’s race on the GOP side includes three statewide officials — Attorney General Daniel Cameron, state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and state Auditor Mike Harmon. Others in the race include retired attorney Eric Deters. Several other prominent Republicans are considering bids for governor.

Recent polling shows Beshear remains popular in GOP-trending Kentucky. The governor has touted his stewardship of Kentucky’s economy, pointing to the state’s record-setting economic development pace for job creation and business investments. He has landed the state’s two largest economic development projects ever — both battery plants.

