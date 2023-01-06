Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set

The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman, and the Democratic candidate is Rep. Pamela Stevenson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set.

The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021.

"As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep Kentucky families safe, whether in a rural West Kentucky county, the mountains, or the most urban neighborhood of Louisville," he said in a statement on Twitter.

Current Rep. Pamela Stevenson became the presumptive Democratic candidate as she was the only one who filed.

Stevenson is the first Black woman nominated for Kentucky attorney general.

"By bringing balance back into government, defending Kentuckians' freedoms and getting drugs out of our communities, we will restore the promise of Kentucky," she said.

April 17 is the last day you can register to vote in the primary.

May 16 is primary election day, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 is the last day to register before the general election and Nov. 7 is election day for the governor's race.

