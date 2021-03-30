Mitch McConnell calls Senate vacancy bill he recommended 'a hypothetical'

A Republican supermajority overrode Gov. Beshear's veto of the bill.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Senator Mitch McConnell confirmed he recommended the Kentucky bill that changes how the state fills U.S. Senate vacancies Wednesday.

The Minority Leader was at the McKesson Distribution Center in Shepherdsville, encouraging people to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

"I read a story the other day that for some reason republican men seem to be the largest group left that have some resistance to taking the vaccine," McConnell said. "I'm a republican man, as soon as I was eligible to take the vaccine I did and I would encourage everyone regardless of age to do the same so we can get to herd immunity and get this in the rear view mirror."

While there, the 79-year-old said he recommended the bill that would limit the governor's power if a U.S. Senator from Kentucky could no longer finish their term.

Though Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, the Republican supermajority quickly overrode the veto. The governor would now have to appoint someone from a list provided by the outgoing senator's party.

McConnell said the bill is designed to honor the vote of the previous election and get to a special election more quickly. He said the recommendation was not in anticipation of any upcoming vacancies.

"I don't think we're gonna have a vacancy in the Senate," McConnell said. "I just got elected to a six-year term and I'm still the leader of my party in the Senate, so it's a hypothetical."

When vetoing the bill, Beshear said it violates the constitution and unlawfully attempts to restrict the governor's executive powers.

