FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are introducing legislation to help both the state and individuals combat coronavirus.

Senate Bill 282 would require employers to provide accrued paid sick leave to people who have worked at their company for at least 30 days. The bill would allow a total of 24 hours to workers every year in the case of emergency.

State senator Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said the bill would encourage people to stay home when they are sick, helping stop the spread of coronavirus.

Employers who do not offer paid sick leave will be penalized.

A joint resolution in the Kentucky Senate also sponsored by McGarvey would make sure health officials have the money and plans needed to fight a possible coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services would have until the end of the month to report exactly how much they need in the budget and how thing would be addressed.

The resolution also mentions precautions to fight the virus, like possibly canceling events and imposing quarantines.

Gov. Beshear has already announced three executive orders, one to stop price gouging of sanitation items, one to waive copays and deductibles for private insurance and state employees and another that would allow pharmacists to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days.



RELATED: Kentucky Governor confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19 bringing state's total to 6

RELATED: Beshear plans to waive copays for state employees, private insurance as more test positive for COVID-19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.