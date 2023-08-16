Beshear’s education plan includes largest pay raise for teachers in 40 years, universal pre-K

​Beshear said the biggest difference between his last budget proposal and the General Assembly's enacted budget was "the lack of funding for education."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky ranks 44th in the nation when it comes to a teacher’s starting pay, according to reports from the National Education Association.

Governor Andy Beshear, in his bid for reelection, is looking to tackle that issue in his newly released education plan.

The average starting pay for a teacher in Kentucky is $38,010, his office said. Beshear’s “Education First” budget plan looks to invest $1.1 billion over two years to support an 11% pay raise for all school employees – including teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and janitors.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the average teacher’s pay would rise to $62,576, and starting pay would go up to $44,573.

It would be the largest single pay raise for public school educators in 40 years, the governor’s office said. Kentucky's General Assembly would still need to approve the governor's proposed budget.



“With a record budget surplus, the largest Rainy Day Fund in state history and good economic conditions, we must keep Kentucky competitive by investing in our schools, teachers and students,” he said on Wednesday.

Highlights from Beshear’s “Education First” plan:

Fully funds teacher pensions and student transportation.

Ensures no health insurance premium increase for educators.

Provides teachers with a student loan forgiveness program that will provide a maximum of $3,000 a year for each year they are employed in a Kentucky public school.

Supports professional development.

Provides funding to replace textbooks and instructional materials.

Boosts mental health services.

Dedicates $100 million in a one-time grant fund to build or improve career and technical education centers.

Beshear’s plan also calls for funding universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds. If adopted by the General Assembly, it would be a first-time investment for the Commonwealth.

“Early childhood education is proven to make sure children have long-term academic success, and funding it is the number one most effective thing we can do to get people back to work,” he said.

The governor has long supported universal pre-K and believes it would boost the state's workforce.

"Others know this, and more and more states and cities, like Cincinnati, are investing in pre-K," Beshear said. "They are helping their students succeed while supporting new mothers and fathers to help them get back into the workforce much sooner.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for governor, released his education plan on Tuesday. His plan focused on tutoring and classroom discipline.

Cameron also plans to address teachers' starting pay but didn’t say how much he would increase it.

