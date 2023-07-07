Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday: Here's how to sign the virtual card

On Thursday, Jason Carter provided an update on Good Morning America on his grandfather's health ahead of his birthday.

ATLANTA — President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Sunday, Oct. 1! The Carter Center is asking the public to sign a virtual card on its website to help kick off the birthday celebrations.

Carter is the 39th president and is currently the oldest living president of the United States. He and his wife, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, celebrated 77 years of marriage back in July.

The Carters founded The Carter Center in 1982 to help advance peace and health worldwide.

The organization said you can wish President Carter a happy 99th birthday by posting on its special wall online. They're asking you to send a favorite photo or video, whether it's a favorite personal memory or a historical moment.

This year, the theme for his wall is "build the mosaic" -- which is described as "a symbolic way to show how we all play a part in President Carter’s remarkable legacy of service to humanity."

"Together, let's create a mosaic of images that reflect his incredible life and legacy — and celebrate his 99 years. We can't wait to see your contributions!" the Carter Center wrote online.

