Southern Indiana Primary 2022 Voter Guide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana’s 2022 Primary is on Tuesday and we’re putting together a guide on key races along with how you can cast your ballot.
Early voting for the primary ends on May 2.
To find out your voter status and polling locations, click here for more information.
Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.
What do I need at the polls?
If you're headed to a polling make sure your ID has the following info:
- Displays your photo
- The voters name, and it must match the voter registration record
- Displays and expiration date and either current or have expired some time after the date of the last general election -- that would have been Nov. 3, 2020.
- Issued by the state of Indiana or U.S. government.
What races are happening in your area?
6th District Congressional Race
Democrats
- George Thomas Holland
- Cynthia Wirth
Republicans
- Greg Pence (Incumbent)
- James Dean Alspach
8th District Congressional Race
Democrats
- Adnan Dhahir
- Ray McCormick
- Peter Priest III
9th District Congressional Race
Republicans
- Jim Baker
- Stu Barnes-Israel
- J. Michael Davisson
- Dan Heiwig
- Erin Houchin
- D. Eric Schansberg
- Mike Sodrel
- Bill J. Thomas
- Brian Tibbs
Democrats
- Isak Asare
- D. Liam Dorris
- Matthew Fyfe
State Senate District 46
Democrats
- Ashley Eason
- Andrea Hunley
- Kristin Jones
- Bob Kern
- Karla Lopez Owens
State Senate District 47
Republicans
- Kevin Boehnlein (Incumbent)
- Gary Byrne
Indiana House District 65
Republicans
Christopher May
John Lee
Indiana House District 72
Republicans
Edward Clere
Jackie Bright Grubbs
Thomas Jones
Indiana House District 73
Republicans
Bob Carmony
Edward Comstock II
Jenny Meltzer
Clark County Sheriff
Democrats
Ed Byers
Dwight Ingle
There are no Republican challengers incumbent Scottie Maples
Clark County Recorder
Democrats
Jeff Frey
Davis Paris
Floyd County Sheriff
Republicans
Sam Sarkisian
Steve Bush
Democrat
Darrell Mills
There are no other Democratic challengers.
Floyd County Commissioner District 1
Republicans
Shawn Carruthers
Al Knable
Democrats
Tyler P. Gaines
Chuck Simons
