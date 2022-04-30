Southern Indiana Primary 2022 Voter Guide

Here are the key races to watch in our viewing area. We've also added resources on where you can find out your polling location and voter status.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana’s 2022 Primary is on Tuesday and we’re putting together a guide on key races along with how you can cast your ballot.

Early voting for the primary ends on May 2.

To find out your voter status and polling locations, click here for more information.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.

What do I need at the polls?

If you're headed to a polling make sure your ID has the following info:

Displays your photo

The voters name, and it must match the voter registration record

Displays and expiration date and either current or have expired some time after the date of the last general election -- that would have been Nov. 3, 2020.

Issued by the state of Indiana or U.S. government.

What races are happening in your area?

6th District Congressional Race

Democrats

George Thomas Holland

Cynthia Wirth

Republicans

Greg Pence (Incumbent)

James Dean Alspach

8th District Congressional Race

Democrats

Adnan Dhahir

Ray McCormick

Peter Priest III

9th District Congressional Race

Republicans

Jim Baker

Stu Barnes-Israel

J. Michael Davisson

Dan Heiwig

Erin Houchin

D. Eric Schansberg

Mike Sodrel

Bill J. Thomas

Brian Tibbs

Democrats

Isak Asare

D. Liam Dorris

Matthew Fyfe

State Senate District 46

Democrats

Ashley Eason

Andrea Hunley

Kristin Jones

Bob Kern

Karla Lopez Owens

State Senate District 47

Republicans

Kevin Boehnlein (Incumbent)

Gary Byrne

Indiana House District 65

Republicans

Christopher May

John Lee

Indiana House District 72

Republicans

Edward Clere

Jackie Bright Grubbs

Thomas Jones

Indiana House District 73

Republicans

Bob Carmony

Edward Comstock II

Jenny Meltzer

Clark County Sheriff

Democrats

Ed Byers

Dwight Ingle

There are no Republican challengers incumbent Scottie Maples

Clark County Recorder

Democrats

Jeff Frey

Davis Paris

Floyd County Sheriff

Republicans

Sam Sarkisian

Steve Bush

Democrat

Darrell Mills

There are no other Democratic challengers.

Floyd County Commissioner District 1

Republicans

Shawn Carruthers

Al Knable

Democrats

Tyler P. Gaines

Chuck Simons

