LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Governor Matt Bevin and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear had their final debate ahead of the Governor’s Race Nov.5.



During the debate, Matt Bevin received the 50 Caliber Award from the National Association for Gun Rights in recognition of passage and signing of the so-called constitutional carry bill.

WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams asked General Beshear whether he'd like to repeal the open carry legislation.



“I support what is called a red flag law. :17 What that does is it protects people's 2nd amendment rights but it allows someone a family member or law enforcement step in and stop an imminent threat by going to court…Indiana has passed it, Florida has passed and Ohio is working on passing it, I support it and Matt Bevin opposes it” Beshear states.

Governor Bevin did not shy away from his opposition.



“It is a slippery slope down which we do not need to go… if you were to ask ten different people including people who say they’re for red flag laws you would get ten different answers as to exactly how the process might go down, could go down, would be desired to go down in their estimation” Bevin proclaims.



Both men were asked how they plan to seal the deal in the closing days of this campaign.



“The same way we've been doing it for the last four years we keep doing our jobs, we execute, we make sure that this state continues to move forward and not backward,” Bevin says.



“We have had over 1,000 separate volunteers helping to knock doors on this campaign and in the last 4 days we're going to have 3,000… it shows you the type of energy we've got and it shows you why we're going to win” Beshear says.



Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced her prediction that 31 percent of registered voters will turn out on election day.

