LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Federal authorities have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Shawn Christy.

Christy, is accused of threatening President Donald Trump, other elected officials and Adair County native and Medal of Honor recipient, Dakota Meyer.

The reward is now $20,000.

Christy was last seen on surveillance video at the home of Meyer’s brother where he stole a 2001 green Jeep Cherokee that belonged to Meyer’s brother and is used to deliver mail.

The vehicle was spotted nearly two weeks ago on Interstate 64 in Huntington, West Virginia.

Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or the FBI at (215) 418-4000.

