US Capitol Riot: What we know about the chaos in DC, aftermath

A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. Here's what we know about what unfolded.

WASHINGTON — Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement and confirmed Biden as the presidential election winner.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's chaos and the aftermath unfolding on Thursday.

What happened?

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were trying to confirm the electoral college certifications, making Democrat Joe Biden the presidential election winner.

The mob took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais. They mocked its leaders, posing for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on a desk in her office, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence had occupied only moments before during the proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote.

Deaths, Injuries and Arrests

As of Thursday morning, four people are dead, 69 were arrested and 14 DC Police officers have been injured amid the pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Who died during the riot at the Capitol?

Authorities said a woman was shot during the riot as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door into the House Chamber where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police have yet to release the woman's identity, but a San Diego man said he believes the woman was his wife.

Aaron Babbitt says videos he’s seen of the dead woman is his wife, Ashli Babbitt.

The other three deaths -- one woman and two men -- are medical emergencies that are not firearm-related, said DC Police. No other information was released by DC police on these deaths.

The FBI is also asking for help identifying individuals who were "actively instigating violence in Washington, DC." The agency asks that anyone who witnessed unlawful violent actions to submit any information, photos, or videos here: http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Was there a bomb, IED?

Police said they recovered two pipe bombs during the chaos, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee and a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

How was the mob cleared out?

Authorities eventually regained control of the Capitol as night fell.

Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas in a coordinated effort to get people moving toward the door, then combed the halls for stragglers, pushing the mob farther out onto the plaza and lawn, in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.

Did President Trump tell protesters to go to the Capitol?

Trump on Wednesday during a noontime rally encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest lawmakers’ actions. He later appeared to justify the violent occupation of the Capitol by the mob, which forced its way inside, clashed with police and ransacked offices.

Trump even told his crowd at the Ellipse that he would go with them to the Capitol, but he didn’t. Instead, he sent them off with incendiary rhetoric.

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said hours before the riot. “Let the weak ones get out,” he went on. “This is a time for strength.”

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told the crowd, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Did Twitter, Facebook ban Trump?

Yes, but only temporarily.

On Wednesday, in an unprecedented step, the two companies temporarily suspended Trump from posting to their platforms. It was the most aggressive action either company has taken against Trump, who more than a decade ago embraced the immediacy and scale of Twitter to rally loyalists, castigate enemies and spread false rumors.

The move came after Trump appeared to justify the actions of his supporters.

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump's tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump's account deleted those posts, Twitter said; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.

Facebook and Instagram, which Facebook owns, followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn't be able to post for 24 hours following two violations of its policies. The White House did not immediately offer a response to the actions.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

What did Joe Biden say?

President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “simple decency” as a mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Biden called on Trump to “go on national television now, to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

Who is the man in the photo behind Nancy Pelosi's desk?

A man seen in a viral photo sitting behind a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office as President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol is from Northwest Arkansas.

Among the most striking images from the scenes at the Capitol was one of a man with his foot on a desk in Pelosi's office. That man is Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas. He told 5News he was pushed inside the Capitol when people broke through the doors and he found Pelosi's office sometime later.

He says he carried a flag into her office, left her a note, and was removed by Capitol Police. Barnett faces potential federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building.

What is the 25th Amendment and why are people discussing it in relation to the riot at the Capitol?

The text of the 25th Amendment makes it clear that there are two ways to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove a president from office: by the president’s request or by action of the vice president and the Cabinet.

After pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, a number of lawmakers said they believed the 25th Amendment should be invoked and Trump should be removed from office before Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

How the world reacted

World leaders are condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. They called for a peaceful transition of power, and some singled out Trump for harsh criticism.

They said political leaders need to urge their followers to refrain from violence and respect the rule of law.