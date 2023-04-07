WATCH: Shark spotted along Florida beach sends people rushing out of water

The shark can be seen swimming right between people near the shore.

NAVARRE, Fla. — Beachgoers along Florida's panhandle spotted a shark this week – or should we say, the shark spotted them.

The sighting occurred Monday afternoon in the panhandle at Navarre Beach, according to a social media video.

A reel posted in the All Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach Facebook group shows a shark swimming close to the shore of the beach while numerous amount of people were in the water.

The shark can be seen swimming right between people on the beach but does not interfere with them. However, the shark still drives panic from beachgoers as people can be heard yelling "Get out of the water" and "Hurry."

That's when people are seen in the video either getting out of the water or keeping a safe distance away from the shark.

The video was posted by Cristy Cox, who wrote in the caption of the post, "...Everyone is safe! Be aware of your surroundings they were just chasing fish!"

The Pensacola New Journal reported that the beach's safety director, Austin Turnbill, confirmed there was a shark at Navarre Beach and typically there's no reason to panic when they are spotted. Turnbill also said when sharks act aggressively, it's because they are chasing fish, but they will soon leave the area and go about their business, the newspaper reports.

In the last week across Florida, there were two different incidents involving humans coming in contact with sharks.