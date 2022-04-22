55 reports of overhead garage storage racks falling prompt recall

There have been dozens of reports of the racks falling from garage ceilings, one of which bruised and cut a person's face.

Nearly 13,000 overhead garage storage racks have been recalled because defective hex bolts can cause it to fall from the ceiling. Dozens of falling incidents have already been reported, including one where a person was struck in the face.

The recall is for SafeRacks/Monsterrax overhead garage storage racks. They were sold at Costco.com, Amazon, Saferacks.com, Monsterrax.com and other websites from September-December 2021 for about $140.

The steel racks attach to the ceiling and come in seven different sizes. They also come in hammertone (gray) or white.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 55 reports of the racks falling. In one case, the corners of the falling rack bruised and cut a person's face.

Those with the recalled racks are urged to remove any items stored on them and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax for free replacement bolts. Known customers are already being contacted by the company, CPSC said.