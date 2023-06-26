The single-engine aircraft is registered to an engraving company in Phoenix, according to FAA documentation, and was traveling from Kentucky.

PHOENIX — A plane registered to a Phoenix company has crashed in Garland County, southwest of Little Rock, Arkansas. Early information suggests the single-engine plane was flying from Kentucky when it went down.

According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed into Lake Hamilton in the area. First responders made contact with a woman who had been in the plane, and she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Divers with a local fire department entered the lake and were able to recover a male passenger from the plane.

Authorities identified the passengers of the plane involved in the crash as 23-year-old Denise Jones and 49-year-old pilot Daniel Dale Jones. Denise was transported to a local hospital and authorities said Daniel was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Local airport authorities reportedly got a call from the plane, which was traveling from Kentucky, requesting permission to land due to aircraft distress.

At the time, it is unclear if the people onboard the plane are Arizona residents.

The plane is a 177 Cardinal registered to Eb Engraving LLC in Phoenix, according to documentation from the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

