Biden, TN officials respond to Nashville school shooting: 'It's heartbreaking'

The president once again called on Congress to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons, following another deadly school shooting.

WASHINGTON — From prayer requests, to calls for Congressional action, elected officials at all levels are responding to the Nashville school shooting that left six people — three of them children — dead.

President Joe Biden called on Congress again to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons, saying schools need more protection from gun violence that is "ripping at the very soul of the nation."

"It’s heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare," he said Monday afternoon, speaking at a scheduled White House event for female business owners. "I want to commend the police who responded incredibly swiftly, within minutes in the danger ... I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we started to make some more progress."

First lady Jill Biden spoke about the shooting during a National League of Cities conference in Washington.

“I am truly without words. And our children deserve better,” she said. “We stand – all of us, we stand – with Nashville in prayer.”

Local, state officials

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he was "closely monitoring the tragic situation" at The Covenant School.

"As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community," Lee wrote on Twitter.

Democratic state Rep. Bob Freeman, whose district includes the school, called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy."

“I live around the corner from Covenant and pass by it often. I have friends who attend both church and school there,” Freeman said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I have also visited the church in the past. It tears my heart apart to see this.”

Numerous other local and state officials responded to the shooting via social media, including:

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Twitter: "In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, on Twitter: "Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."