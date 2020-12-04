If you haven't already been doing so, now is a good time to start checking your bank account.

Saturday afternoon, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed via Twitter the agency had deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts. "We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the tweet stated.

The agency has a special section on its website to answer questions and guide anyone who needs it through the process. Click on IRS to access.

RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

The news couldn't have come at a better time. Millions of Americans have been laid off, furloughed or have lost their job completely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.

Food banks are busier than ever and the need continues to grow as the order to stay home continues to be extended.

RELATED: IRS launches tool for non-filers to register for stimulus checks

Here are other stories related to the stimulus checks including a calculator and who won't be receiving a check.

RELATED: Red flags to look for with stimulus check scams

RELATED: How you'll be able to find out when your stimulus check is coming

RELATED: When will your federal stimulus check arrive?

RELATED: IRS warns Americans about coronavirus-related scams

RELATED: Restaurant employees can apply for free $500 grant during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Social Security recipients won't have to file tax return to get stimulus check after all

RELATED: The monthly cost of living is due: Here are your options amid the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: 5 benefits from the CARES Act you need to know about besides the stimulus check

RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?

RELATED: YES! Social Security and disability recipients will get stimulus checks

RELATED: Will you get a $1,000 check from the coronavirus stimulus package?

RELATED: Warning issued to Kentucky consumers about charity and medicaid scams related to COVID-19 pandemic

Download the WHAS11 News app now for the latest information and updates.

► Apple iPhone users click here

► Android Phone users click here