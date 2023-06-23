GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department strives to serve all members of their community.
Even the four-legged kind.
On June 17, several officers responded to the scene at a canal near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for an animal welfare check. Once they arrived they found a German Sheperd swimming in the canal with no way of escape.
One of the officers removed his ballistic vest and gun belt and climbed into the canal to rescue the pup, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
After several attempts, the dog would not get close enough to the officer. Running out of options, another officer on the scene had another idea. Police said his wife packed him some pumpkin muffins and they decided to use the treat to coax the dog to them.
It was just what they needed as the dog approached them for a bite of the muffin and officers were able to grab the dog and pull him to safety.
The post said the dog was reunited with its owner who lived down the street.
