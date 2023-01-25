BRADENTON, Fla — It's not every day an emu ends up in the back of a police car. But one emu will have a tale for its friends when it gets back home.
Bradenton police officers were assisting the fire department with a shed fire when they met a wandering emu, the police department said on Facebook.
"The bird wasn't a flight risk but nonetheless we kept an eye on him (her?!) until its owner arrived," the post reads.
Police helped the owner out by loading the oversized bird into the back of a police cruiser and transported it back to its home.