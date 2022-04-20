Darren Barnet is the first Victoria's Secret male model

Barnet is a Netflix star, and will help launch new gender neutral styles in the brand's athleisure collection.

WASHINGTON — When you think of Victoria's Secret, you probably think of underwear and their signature Pink brand. But do you think of Darren Barnet?

The 30-year-old star of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" is joining the company as its first ever male brand ambassador, fronting its athleisure line "Pink". The line includes workout clothes and sweatpants, and Barnet said he'll help launch more styles in Pink's Gender Free collection.

Barnet will also be part of a Victoria's Secret initiative to help raise mental health awareness for young adults.

He took to Instagram to share the news with his 2.3 million followers.

"I am beyond excited to share some of these new styles but I am even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause," Barnet wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "I wish mental health was more of a focus when I was a teenager and my hope is that we can reach those young adults who need to be heard and supported most."

The loungewear brand's gender neutral line was introduced in February 2021, aimed at bringing in a new audience to their signature black and pink stores: namely, young men.

Some stores have also rolled out male mannequins.

Over the past few years, Victoria's Secret has been trying to ditch its association with the famously skinny Victoria's Secret Angels, instead announcing a series of brand partnerships and models aimed at casting them as a diverse company whose lingerie fits all sorts.

In 2021, the Angels were retired and replaced with the VS Collective, a group of professional and influential women that aimed to inspire and improve the lives of women.