The spokesperson said Arlisha Boykins no longer works for Portsmouth Public Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A basketball coach for Churchland High School was fired after she posed as a player during a recent game, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed.

The head coach for the junior varsity girls basketball team is also no longer employed with the division, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The investigation began when Churchland High officials learned on Jan. 23 that a member of the junior varsity coaching staff took part in a game against Nansemond River High School.

The administration investigated what happened and reported the findings to the Virginia High School League. Administrators also met with players and parents of both JV and varsity teams, where the players of both teams said they didn't want to continue the season.

“When our coaches don’t do what they’re supposed to do they’ve failed their kids, and that’s disappointing," the Executive Director of the VHSL, Dr. Billy Haun, told 13News Now Tuesday.

Haun noted that this is the second time in his seven-year tenure at the position where a coach has impersonated a player. Because of the infrequency of these occurrences, there are no discussions to change or redevelop any regulations or procedures.