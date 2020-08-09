New LMPD interim chief's son tweets about her sacrifice to take on role

Devin Gentry wants everyone to show his mother and former officer Yvette Gentry love and support as she is set to begin her new role in October.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yvette Gentry said the decision to take on interim chief with Louisville Metro Police wasn’t easy and her son elaborated on that in a recent social media post.

Devin Gentry wrote on Twitter, “Y’all show my momma some love. She loves this city and is sacrificing her own health and wellness to be the change we need. Let’s not also forget that she is soon to be the first female chief in the city of Louisville.”

Gentry will officially begin her interim role on Oct. 1, taking over for the previous interim Chief Robert Schroeder after he announced his retirement.

