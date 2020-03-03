SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One of the horses that survived a mass shooting in Eastern Kentucky was adopted into a forever home on Monday.

The 9-month-old colt named Knox was one of three to be rescued from the abandoned strip mine in December, along with his mother Hope and sister Diamond.

Twenty-one other horses were killed.



“Just breaks my heart that anybody would be so cruel as to do this,” said Vicki Baumgardner. She’s owned horses throughout her life and decided to bring the young horse home to her two older ones.

“I thought, oh what fun it would be to have another young one to raise up and see what we can do with him,” she explained.

Knox has been staying at Willow Hope Farm, a ranch operated by the Kentucky Humane Society that’s dedicated to rehabilitating animals and preparing them for new homes.

Hope and Diamond continue to recover, but the Humane Society hopes they’ll be ready for adoption in a few months.

“It's not about their past, it's about their present and their future,” Shara Wiesenauer, the Director of the Equine Program, said.

There’s a $23,000 reward to anyone who can turn in the horse killer(s).

There are currently 19 horses at Willow Hope Farm.

If you're interested in adopting, email horses@kyhumane.org.

