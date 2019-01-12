LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local woman is looking for help after 5 bullets were shot right through her front door on Thanksgiving.

Diane Helm has lived in her home for 40 years.

It’s just a few blocks away from Wellington Elementary and she says she’s never really had any issues with crime.

Helm says she’s shocked to see bullet holes through her house.

She said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday when a car drove by and fired 5 bullets at her front door. The damage is still visible.

One bullet went through the front door and through a jacket hanging on a kitchen chair.

“If somebody would have been sitting there, they would have gotten hit, well the police said somebody would have gotten killed. I still can't believe it because no one has even stolen anything over in my yard, much less fired a gun over this way. Right into the door," Helm said.

Helm said she’s scared for her safety and wants to talk to the person responsible to find their motive.

She’s filed a police report and says she’s taking some extra precautions.

Helm says if anyone knows something, to please speak up.

