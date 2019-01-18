LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WHAS11 family got bigger during the winter storm of 1994. Hayley Rausch was born 25 years ago on January 17.

News photographer Donnie Ruark had to four-wheel our news director, Mike Rausch, and his wife Sarah, to the hospital in the middle of the storm and Sarah gave birth.

Hayley is now celebrating her 25th birthday and she is all grown up.

Hayley and her family have lived in many different cities since then, but she was born here, so we call her a true hometown girl! She was born on a date no one will ever forget in Louisville.

Happy birthday, Hayley!