LOUISVILLE – West Nile infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in one Louisville ZIP Code area, 40215, according to the Department of Public Health and Wellness.

“While West Nile positive mosquitoes are not unusual for this time of year, this indicates that West Nile infected mosquitoes are now present throughout our community,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said. “We advise everyone to take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellant if you go outside during dusk or dawn and should remove standing water around your home.”

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Louisville so far this year. In 2018, there were four human cases and no deaths. In 2017 there was one non-fatal human case.

The Department of Public Health and Wellness advises people to take the following precautions:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Use insect repellents when outdoors, click here for more information on repellents

As weather permits, wear long sleeves, pants and socks when you are outside

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours or consider avoiding activities from dusk to dawn

Mosquito-proof your home

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside. Use AC, if you have it.

Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis.

In the majority of incidents, people infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. However, less than one percent of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. Serious illness can occur in people of any age. Although, people over 60 years of age are at the greatest risk for severe disease. Those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk for serious illness.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness does surveillance of mosquito populations with traps strategically located throughout the community, and tests mosquitos for such diseases as West Nile, La Crosse, Eastern Equine and St. Louis Encephalitis.

To check if your area has been fogged or will be fogged call the mosquito hotline, 574-6641, or visit https://louisvilleky.gov. To make a request regarding mosquitoes in your neighborhood call Metro Call at 311 or 574-5000.