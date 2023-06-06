Restoration of Louisville Water Tower hits the one-year mark

Louisville Water Company started a restoration project to preserve the landmark in July 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is the nation’s oldest standing ornamental water tower, and it was built in 1860.

Louisville Water Company started a restoration project to preserve the landmark in July 2022.

They are working also to repair the company’s original No. 1 pumping station.

So far, crews are framing new walls, painting and installing new fixtures inside of the station. The columns surrounding it were also stripped and cracks repaired.

“These are part of our continued storytelling, so we have a museum inside – we also rent this facility out for events and festivals again. It’s a national historic landmark [and] it’s one of eight in Louisville so we want to make sure we preserve and take care of the building and preserve the architecture and all of its foundation as well,” Channa Newman, manager of educational outreach, said.

Louisville Water said once the restoration is complete, the pumping station will be reopen for events, rentals and field trips.

