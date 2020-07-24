Why USPS is falling behind on deliveries?

Many people are raising concerns recently about their mail and packages coming late.

OHIO, USA — Many of you are raising concerns about the your mail. The biggest complaint: Letters and packages coming late from the post office.

"I don't expect anything anymore. I just sit down and say, 'Oh I hope he gets to me,'” said Michael Willinger, a concerned customer.

Willinger, as well as many others, are left waiting for their mail and packages. He said he tried tracking packages online and even noticed them being sent to a location and being left there for a few days.

"I get on the apps and track and I would see it would be sitting at distribution centers for long periods of time - not moving at all," Willinger said.

He even went the extra mile to pay extra for expedited shipping, but that didn't work either.

“Paying extra, I get it in two days. (But) you're not gonna get it in two days or overnight - it's just backlogged," Willinger said.

WTOL 11 reached out for a USPS spokesperson but they declined an interview, saying customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS for any questions or concerns.

Many have already done that and are getting nowhere.

"I tried reaching out. I called the 800 number and they just give you the runaround, saying they can't really do much. You basically accomplish nothing," added Willinger added.

A postal worker who asked to remain anonymous explained that the cause of the delays is the lack of preparation during the pandemic.

The worker also explained that they have a new policy to make packages a priority before snail mail.

"There's a new policy out nationwide that we're going to focus on packages and quite frankly that's not just the way we should approach things. We cannot change our business model midway through a pandemic," the postal worker said.