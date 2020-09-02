LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One television’s most iconic personalities that's graced the stage with the people’s champ made a stop in Louisville on Saturday.

Dick Cavett talked about the upcoming documentary Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes.

The documentary covers Muhammad Ali’s appearances on the Dick Cavett Show between 1968 and 1979.

Ali used the show as a platform to have candid conversations with Cavett about racial, religious and political injustice.

“He relaxed with me and we became good friends in the sense of the phrase. Some say because of our background we’re exactly the same – quite similar. You know one boy from Nebraska and the other not.

Cavett was joined by Ali’s brother Rahman.

The documentary will air Tuesday on HBO.

