Workshop aims to provide resources for Louisville's transgender community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One month after the Kentucky legislature passed sweeping anti-trans legislation, the University of Louisville held a summit to promote the physical and mental health of individuals who are transgender.

Featuring health care professionals, advocates, interactive workshops, resources and the latest advancements in trans health care, organizers hoped attendees would be able to connect with each other and leave with a better understanding of how to support and care for themselves and others in the trans community.

“We want Louisville to be a very welcoming and affirming city for people who are transgender, and we want all – we all want them to thrive here and not only just be healthy, but to be able to thrive,” advocate Dr. Bobbie Glass said.

This year’s keynote speakers for the event were Anya Marino and Alana McLaughlin.

Marino is the first transgender woman of color to teach at Harvard Law and the current Miss Trans USA.

McLaughlin is a transgender woman who is a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and a current MMA fighter.

