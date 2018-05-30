LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Rick Pitino is not above the law, that's the latest shot from lawyers for the University of Louisville Athletic Association at the former coach.

This is just the latest in back and forth court filings in Pitino's wrongful termination lawsuit.

This most recent filing is the Athletic Association’s response to claims by Pitino's lawyers that the organization is not handing over documents fast enough as part of discovery.

UofL states it handed over thousands of pages of requested documents--while Pitino missed a deadline to hand over requested phone records--that he did supply to the Washington Post.

