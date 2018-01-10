LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) Real estate brokers and experts in the Louisville market say a defeat of Topgolf at Oxmoor Center would enforce beliefs that Louisville has a difficult development environment and send a negative message that doing business here brings headaches.

RELATED: Hearing set Monday for TopGolf development

And one local real estate executive said it's time for the silent majority who support Topgolf to stand up and sound off.

Topgolf's plan to build a roughly 60,000-square-foot driving range and entertainment complex at Oxmoor Center has been met with swift opposition from nearby residents opposed to its size and the expected noise and brightness from the facility. The facility, with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, would be built on the site of a shuttered Sears store.

Many neighbors have expressed support for Topgolf in Louisville on an alternative site away from residential neighborhoods.

Read more on Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First