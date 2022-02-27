The Vault: Midnight Star's humble beginnings in Kentucky

Did you know the funk and R&B group had roots in the Bluegrass State?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1985, R&B group Midnight Star performed in Louisville.

The release of 1983’s “No Parking on the Dance Floor” became a surprise hit, earning them the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s R&B chart.

The album spawned classics including the title track, “Freak-A-Zoid” and “Slow Jam,” co-written by Indiana native Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

It was the only platinum album in 1983 to be released by an African American group and it would go on to go double platinum, bringing huge success to the band with Kentucky roots.

Midnight Star was founded in 1976 at Kentucky State University by singer Belinda Lipscomb of Louisville and brothers Reginald and Vince Calloway.

Their funk and R&B blends would leave a mark on music fans all over the world, but the group said Kentucky and Louisville will always hold special places in their hearts.

WHAS11 News met with both Lipscomb and fellow bandmember Kenneth Gant following their performance.

"Being brought up in Louisville and all going through school there's been a lot of good times and a lot of fun times but once you really enter into the music business. You got to kind of put fun aside a little bit. But Louisville what can you say I’ve had some of the most fun in my entire life in Louisville," Gant said.

Lipscomb commented on their success and said she was determined to keep it going.



"Yeah were finally at the point where we're headlining but it's not success completely. You're never satisfied with what you have you got to keep moving. You got to keep growing. So I want to make Louisville proud of me I’m going to be all of that as they call it here," she said.



Kenneth also shared his bandmate's passion and he credited their success in part to being raised in Louisville.



I knew from a long time ago that was what I wanted to do. And looking at other groups that have come through. Actually, seeing them perform in Louisville it was an inspiration also. And I would often say ‘God that's got to be me one day’ and I just decided I wasn't going to quit until that happened," he said.

Midnight Star would go on to have several more hit albums in the late 1980s that reached gold status.



They continued to perform until 1990, when the band broke up and members started their own successful endeavors.



Almost a year later, Midnight Star reunited again—minus the Calloway brothers, and continued performing across the country.

The group last performance in Louisville was December 2019 when they performed at a private gala for the West Louisville Performing Arts Academy.

