'My heart was broke today' | Uvalde in mourning after 22 people killed in elementary school attack

Authorities say the shooter was wearing body armor and was armed with a long rifle when he entered the school before noon Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries.

The alleged shooter was also killed by a tactical agent responding to the scene after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone; he has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Department of Public Safety officials told KENS 5 there were also two adult fatalities in the tragedy: a teacher and Ramos' grandmother, who authorities said he shot before heading to the school. He was wearing body armor and was armed with a long rifle, DPS said.

"We are working with ATF, FBI, multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene, trying to determine what kind of weapon this individual had, how he obtained it and what the motives were – if any – behind this mass shooting," a DPS official said.

Police officials said Tuesday evening that while the investigation is ongoing, they are not looking for any other suspects.

Uvalde officials said the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at a building at Robb Elementary that houses students in grades two through four. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire.

"My heart was broke today," Superintendent Hal Harrell said in an evening update, adding that the rest of the school year has been canceled, and plans for graduation ceremonies and all other activities have been put on hold.

San Antonio Police officers and Bexar County deputies also sent resources to the scene Tuesday.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 that 15 people were transported there.

Four other victims – a 66-year-old woman and three young girls between 9 and 10 years old – were taken to University Hospital in San Antonio. As of Tuesday evening, the 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child were in critical condition there.

Two blood donation drives have been set up in San Antonio. Click here for more information. Some San Antonio-area districts also have announced modified security protocols for the remainder of the school year in response to the shooting.

Governor Abbott first confirmed the fatalities around 3:30 p.m. He later shared a message on Twitter:

"Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also tweeted his condolences:

President Joe Biden briefly addressed the nation Tuesday evening, issuing an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms in the wake of the attack. He also directed that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff through Saturday evening in honor of the victims.

Approximately 25,000 people live in Uvalde County, a tight-knit community 85 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the U.S. Mexico border in Del Rio. According to the most recent U.S. Census data, about 73% of the population is Hispanic or Latino, and about 50% of residents live in a home where a language other than English is spoken. Robb Elementary School is in a residential neighborhood near the center of Uvalde.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital is about two miles from the school, but San Antonio's University Hospital is the nearest Level 1 trauma center.

Families share stories

One woman said her 9-year-old grandson was recovering after being shot in the leg.

"He goes, 'It sounded like fireworks, Grandma.' It was in his classroom," she said. "We're praying for all of the children that were taken by this mass murderer. He took a life of a teacher. And all these families are at a loss for everything that's happened."

Another woman was hoping for any information on her niece, Ileana Torres, who the family hadn't heard from since the shooting.

"I'm just praying that my little one is okay," she said. "I believe in the power of prayer and I believe that I want to tell myself that she's okay. And I'm going to keep telling myself that she's okay and she's going to come home."

The girl's mother was taken by police to the back of the school to potentially identify her daughter as one of the victims, but it wasn't her. For investigators and families, working to identify the remains is an incredibly difficult process. Families still waiting at the Uvalde civic center told us they are contributing DNA to assist in the process.

Families waiting outside the #Uvalde civic center say they are waiting for the results of DNA match tests happening inside to see if their children are alive. Absolutely unimaginable. Some who are here are offering support for loved ones. Pastor here praying over families @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/34a4MOF4vY — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaNeavesTV) May 25, 2022