LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School held a mental health presentation and discussion.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by Open Mind, the school’s mental health awareness group.

The students, along with mental health practitioners, gave a glimpse into what impacts their mental health and provided resources to the community.

The Open Mind group won the Aspen Challenge last year which encourages young people to engage in solving today’s critical issues.

Jefferson County Public Schools has also added a new mental health practitioner position to all of its schools this year.

