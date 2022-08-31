x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Police search Indiana river near home of man who created 'anthony_shots' profile

On Tuesday, police started a second week of searching the Wabash River around the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru.

More Videos

PERU, Indiana — Few new details are emerging as Indiana State Police searches a river near the home of Kegan Kline, who's in jail on charges of child porn and exploitation.

He also admitted to creating the "anthony_shots" catfish profile which communicated with Libby German before the Delphi murders.

RELATED: 'anthony_shots' profile connected to another incident just days after Delphi murders

On Tuesday, ISP started a second week of searching the Wabash River under Peru's Kelly Avenue Bridge.

Divers are leaving markers to track their progress but won't say what they're looking for.

We do know Kline's home is just minutes from the search site, and state police took Kline out of jail just five days ago to meet with investigators.

RELATED: Man behind anthony_shots account taken out of jail to meet with ISP investigators

We heard from witnesses watching the teams as they searched Tuesday.

"I saw them, they basically started on the south side, and it was about eight guys," Dave Noonan said. "They were all dressed in the exact same wetsuits."

Kline has never been named a suspect in the Delphi murders, and he has denied any involvement.

What other people are reading: 

 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out