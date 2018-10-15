LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) - Imagine traveling across the country to get life-changing treatment only to have another life-altering event. It's the harsh reality for an Arizona family now living in Louisville.

Michele Spencer and her daughter, Marissa, have been through more than many of us can even fathom. Marissa broke her neck in a car accident three years ago, leaving her paralyzed from the chest down.

They came to Louisville a year ago to do a standing study at Frazier Rehabilitation Center and then got selected for UofL's spinal cord research program. Michele said Marissa was making incredible progress until two weeks ago when their world was rocked yet again.

"She's been doing really well. She's made a lot of progress. They've had her standing and doing a lot more things that she's not been able to do,” Michele said.

The mother and daughter were hit by a car while crossing the street on October 3. Both were seriously hurt and now in serious need of help. Marissa broke her femur.

"After the surgery, she developed a blood clot in her lung. That's what is giving us a lot of trouble right now,” Michele said.

Marissa's new wheelchair was also destroyed.

"Her wheelchair is her life. She does everything in it. It tilts for her blood pressure. It helps her stand so she can lean over the sink to brush her teeth and do things like that. She lives in her wheelchair,” Michele said.

Michelle hurt her head and ribs, forcing the family to look for other options.

"It's been hard because I can't really take care of her. So, when she does come home, we're going to have to get home health and different people to come in and help me,” Michele said.

Overcoming obstacles is nothing new for Marissa, but this setback stings.

"She was pronounced dead actually at her original accident. So, she's been through a lot of surgeries. Now, it's a little disheartening because she came so far and she's been moved back a few paces, but she won't give up,” Michele said.

She's about as brave as they come, which gives her family the faith to carry on.

"She gives us the strength to keep going. She's 27. She has a lot of things she still wants to do,” Michele said.

Michelle and Marissa will likely be in Louisville another year for the project. Michelle said the Frazier community is amazing and such a great support system.

"It's their own little community, and they all help each other. They give each other motivation,” Michele said.

There's a GoFundMe set up to help the family. Click here to donate.

© 2018 WHAS-TV